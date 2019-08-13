Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kolkata Court Issues Arrest Warrant Against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Over 'Hindu Pakistan' Remark

Tharoor's alleged statement had sparked off a controversy with the saffron party demanding an apology from the Congress leader.

PTI

Updated:August 13, 2019, 8:22 PM IST
Kolkata Court Issues Arrest Warrant Against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Over 'Hindu Pakistan' Remark
File photo of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.
Kolkata: A city court on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor over his alleged remark that the BJP will rewrite the Constitution and pave the way for creation of a "Hindu Pakistan".

Tharoor's alleged statement had sparked off a controversy with the saffron party demanding an apology from the Congress leader.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Dipanjan Sen issued a bailable warrant against Tharoor on a petition by lawyer Sumit Chowdhury, who claimed the statement promoted disharmony.

The matter has been scheduled for hearing again on September 24.

