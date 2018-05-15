GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Arsikere Election Results 2018 Live Updates: JD(S) K.M. Shivalingegowda Won

Live election result of 194 Arsikere constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Arsikere MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 2:25 PM IST
Arsikere (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Hassan district and Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Hassan Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,04,911 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,03,152 are male, 1,01,604 female and 7 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 98.36 and the approximate literacy rate is 79%
Live Status JD(S) K.M. Shivalingegowda Won
RESULTS 2018
Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
JD(S)9398654.34%K.M. Shivalingegowda
INC5029729.08%G.B. Shashidhara
BJP2525814.60%G. Mariswamy
RPI(A)13540.78%N.C. Chandrashekara
NOTA10790.62%Nota
SJP(A)5390.31%Jagadesha C.B
AIMEP4460.26%Shaheen

JDS won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 29,631 votes (18.65%) securing 48.2% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 80.5%.

JD(S) won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 34,226 votes (24.56%) registering 53.12% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 82.29%.

Check the table below for Arsikere live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
