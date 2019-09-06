Article 370 Move, Kashmir Lockdown and NRC May Dominate BJP-RSS Meet in Pushkar from Today

New Delhi: The three-day RSS-BJP coordination committee meeting begins in the pilgrimage town of Rajasthan’s Pushkar on Friday. More than 200 members of various RSS affiliates will participate in the proceedings held once every year for interaction between BJP’s ideological fount and the government.

This year’s meeting also coincides with Narendra Modi government’s first 100 days in office after winning a second consecutive mandate. Senior minister Nitin Gadkari, working president JP Nadda and BJP general secretary incharge of organisation BL Santosh are expected to participate in the deliberations.

The Modi government in its second term has dealt with some core ideological issues of the RSS, including scrapping of the special status to Kashmir and Triple Talaq.

The leadership of BJP and RSS is meeting straight after the scrapping of Article 370, lockdown in Kashmir and the National Register of Citizens in Assam, and the 200 members from across the sangh parivar organisations are likely to discuss them in the meet.

“There is going to be a gathering of 200 members from many affiliated organisations. In such a large gathering, the discussion might come up on abrogation of 370 and NRC after being raised by someone. We are going to focus on strengthening the work of the Sangh parivar,” said an RSS functionary.

On August 14, while greeting people at the headquarters in Maharashtra, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said, “Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 could be revoked because the entire society showed determination.”

Smaller affiliates of the RSS have some issues concerning the Forests Reserve Act and recently passed Medical Council of India Bill.

Matters related to the long-standing demand for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya may also come up for discussion.

