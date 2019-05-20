English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 277 130 135
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 339-365 77-108 69-95
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 305 124 113
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 298 118 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 306 132 104
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
Arun Jaitley Certain of NDA's Win, Says Election Results to be in Consonance with Exit Polls Outcome
Observing that EVMs play no role in exit polls, the minister said if the actual results of the general election are in the same direction as exit polls, "the opposition's fake issue of the EVMs would also lose its non-existent rationale".
File photo of Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley addressing a press conference at BJP headquarters in New Delhi.
New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Monday expressed hope that the results of 2019 general election would be in consonance with the outcome of multiple exit polls, which predicted a second term for the Narendra Modi-led NDA government.
Most exit polls have forecast another term for Prime Minister Modi, with some of them projecting that BJP-led NDA will get more than 300 seats to comfortably cross the majority mark of 272 in the Lok Sabha.
"Many of us may continue to squabble over correctness and accuracy of the Exit Polls. The hard reality is that when multiple Exit Polls convey the same message, the direction of the result broadly would be in consonance with the message," Jaitley said in a blogpost titled 'The Message of Exit Polls'.
Observing that EVMs play no role in exit polls, the minister said if the actual results of the general election are in the same direction as exit polls, "the opposition's fake issue of the EVMs would also lose its non-existent rationale".
"If the Exit Polls are read along with the 2014 election results, it would be clear that there is a huge maturing of Indian democracy taking place. The electorate keeps national interest paramount before exercising a choice on whom to vote for. When well-meaning people with similar ideas vote in the same direction, it leads to the making of a wave," he said.
Referring to the Congress, Jaitley said that the Gandhi family has become a liability for the grand-old party. "... in the Congress the first family is no longer an asset but an albatross around neck of the Party. Without the family, they don't get the crowd, with it they don't get the votes," he said.
He also said the personalised campaign against Prime Minister Modi did not cut much ice in 2014 and may not cut any ice in 2019.
"Leaders are judged on merit and not on caste or family names. Thus, the Prime Minister's style of rising above caste and concentrating on performance related issues received far more acceptability with the electorate," Jaitley said.
He said the voters are no longer willing to trust 'Coalition of Rivals' as their alliances are untenable.
The arithmetic of caste coalitions is no longer valid and has yielded place to national interest. "Fake issues only satisfy the 'manufacturers of fakery'. The voters don't buy them," Jaitley added.
Most exit polls have forecast another term for Prime Minister Modi, with some of them projecting that BJP-led NDA will get more than 300 seats to comfortably cross the majority mark of 272 in the Lok Sabha.
"Many of us may continue to squabble over correctness and accuracy of the Exit Polls. The hard reality is that when multiple Exit Polls convey the same message, the direction of the result broadly would be in consonance with the message," Jaitley said in a blogpost titled 'The Message of Exit Polls'.
Observing that EVMs play no role in exit polls, the minister said if the actual results of the general election are in the same direction as exit polls, "the opposition's fake issue of the EVMs would also lose its non-existent rationale".
"If the Exit Polls are read along with the 2014 election results, it would be clear that there is a huge maturing of Indian democracy taking place. The electorate keeps national interest paramount before exercising a choice on whom to vote for. When well-meaning people with similar ideas vote in the same direction, it leads to the making of a wave," he said.
Referring to the Congress, Jaitley said that the Gandhi family has become a liability for the grand-old party. "... in the Congress the first family is no longer an asset but an albatross around neck of the Party. Without the family, they don't get the crowd, with it they don't get the votes," he said.
He also said the personalised campaign against Prime Minister Modi did not cut much ice in 2014 and may not cut any ice in 2019.
"Leaders are judged on merit and not on caste or family names. Thus, the Prime Minister's style of rising above caste and concentrating on performance related issues received far more acceptability with the electorate," Jaitley said.
He said the voters are no longer willing to trust 'Coalition of Rivals' as their alliances are untenable.
The arithmetic of caste coalitions is no longer valid and has yielded place to national interest. "Fake issues only satisfy the 'manufacturers of fakery'. The voters don't buy them," Jaitley added.
