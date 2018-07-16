'It Reminded Me of Hindi Cinema's Tragic Era': Arun Jaitley on Kumaraswamy's Breakdown

Days after Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy broke down talking about the “pain” of a coalition government, Union minister Arun Jaitley said it is the obvious consequence of a non-ideological opportunistic alliance with no positive agenda.Jaitley said the basis of the negative agenda is ‘Keep Modi Out’. “It is a repeat of what the Congress did to Chaudhary Charan Singh, Chandrasekhar, HD Deve Gowda and IK Gujral?” he wrote in his blog post.“Listening to these statements of an Honourable Chief Minister, my memory took me back to the dialogues of the tragedy era of Hindi cinema. If this is the consequence of a two party coalition, what is it that a disparate group of parties with no ideological similarity offer to India...,” Jaitley added.Addressing an event in Bengaluru on Saturday, Kumaraswamy had said, “You are standing with bouquets to wish me as one of your brothers became the CM. You all are happy, but I'm not. I know the pain of coalition government. I became Vishkanth (a reference to Lord Shiva) and swallowed the pain of this government.”Despite rumblings of discontent over portfolio allocation and budget proposals, both Congress and JD(S) have maintained that the coalition government would complete the full tenure.The most recent flashpoint was when Siddaramaiah objected to the move to reduce rice entitlement under the Anna Bhagya scheme from 7 kg to 5 kg. The subsidised rice scheme was one of the flagship programmes of the Siddaramaiah government.