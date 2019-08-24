Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

'Left an Indelible Mark in Implementing PM's Vision for India's Economy': Amit Shah on Arun Jaitley's Demise

In a message, Shah, who is also the BJP president, said with his unique experience and rare ability, Jaitley has served various responsibilities in the party and the government.

PTI

Updated:August 24, 2019, 4:41 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Left an Indelible Mark in Implementing PM's Vision for India's Economy': Amit Shah on Arun Jaitley's Demise
(Image: PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday condoled the death of former finance minister Arun Jaitley, saying he has left an indelible mark in implementing the prime minister's vision for the welfare of poor and placing India as the world's fastest economy.

Jaitley, 66, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Saturday after undergoing treatment at the hospital for a few weeks.

In a message, Shah, who is also the BJP president, said with his unique experience and rare ability, Jaitley has served various responsibilities in the party and the government.

A brilliant orator and a dedicated activist, Jaitley held important positions like the country's finance minister, defence minister and leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha, Shah said.

"Arunji has left an indelible mark as the finance minister of the country during the NDA government's 2014-19 tenure by implementing prime minister's vision for the welfare of poor on ground and placing India as the world's fastest growing economy," he said.

The home minister said Jaitley was a people-oriented person and always thought for the welfare of the common man.

"His every decision reflects this quality -- be it the matter of taking action on black money or of realising the dream of 'GST -- 'one

nation, one tax' or be it demonetisation.

"The country will always remember him for his very simple and sensitive personality," he said.

Expressing profound sorrow over the demise of Jaitley, Shah said his death is a personal loss for him.

"I have lost not only a senior leader of the organisation but also an integral member of the family whose support and guidance I have been receiving for years.

"Today, his departure has brought a void in the country's politics and the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is not possible to be replenished soon," Shah said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram