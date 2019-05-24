Arun Jaitley Meets Finance Ministry Secretaries Amid Reports of Failing Health

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Friday met all the five secretaries of his ministry as well as the chairpersons of the two apex tax bodies CBDT and CBIC.Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg, Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey, Expenditure Secretary G C Murmu, Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar and DIPAM Secretary Atanu Chakraborty were present in the meeting.Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman P C Mody and Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) Chairman P K Das also attended the meeting at Jaitley's residence.Jaitley, 66, has not attended office for the past three weeks due to failing health.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)