1-min read

Arun Jaitley Now Wades Into PM's Caste Status Row, Says Modi Never Practised Caste Politics

The BJP leader's statement came a day after BSP chief Mayawati accused Modi of using his caste for political gains and said that the PM had claimed to be from the 'most backward caste'.

News18.com

Updated:April 28, 2019, 6:46 PM IST
File photo of Union finance minister Arun Jaitley.
Loading...
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday responded to accusations made by Opposition leaders that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had used his caste as a pawn to gain political advantage in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.

“How is the Prime Minister’s caste relevant? He has never done caste politics. He has only done developmental politics. He is inspired by nationalism,” Jaitley wrote in a tweet.




The BJP leader’s statement came a day after Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati accused Modi of using his caste for political gains and said that the PM had claimed to be from the “most backward caste”.

“Narendra Modi is from the upper caste, but during his time as chief minister of Gujarat, he got his community enlisted under the OBC category for political gains,” she had said.

Jaitley claimed that Modi had never used his caste for a political advantage and accused the opposition of amassing wealth while neglecting the downtrodden sections of the society.
“Those who are deceiving the poor in the name of caste will not succeed. They have only amassed wealth in the name of caste politics,” he wrote in another tweet.




Earlier on Sunday, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram had also slammed Modi for saying that he never used his caste in politics. In a series of tweets, Chidambaram said that Modi had campaigned in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls using his caste and is now denying it.
