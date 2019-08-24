Arun Jaitley's Family Asks PM Not to Cut Short His Trip as Modi Dials Them from Abu Dhabi

New Delhi The wife and son of Arun Jaitley on Saturday insisted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not cut short his three-nation tour following the demise of the BJP leader, sources in the government have said.

Modi, who is in Abu Dhabi, spoke with Jaitley's wife Sangeeta and son Rohan to express his condolences.

"Both of them insisted that PM does not cancel his current foreign tour," a source said.

The prime minister is on a visit to France, UAE and Bahrain. He is due to return after attending the G-7 Summit in France on Monday.

