Arun Jaitley's Family Asks PM Not to Cut Short His Trip as Modi Dials Them from Abu Dhabi

Modi, who is in Abu Dhabi, spoke with Jaitley's wife Sangeeta and son Rohan to express his condolences.

PTI

Updated:August 24, 2019, 4:06 PM IST
Arun Jaitley's Family Asks PM Not to Cut Short His Trip as Modi Dials Them from Abu Dhabi
In this Feb 20, 2016 file photo, is seen Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley during an all-party meeting at Parliament House in New Delhi. Jaitley on Aug 24, 2019 passed away at the age of 66. Jaitley was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi after he complained of palpitations and restlessness. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi The wife and son of Arun Jaitley on Saturday insisted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not cut short his three-nation tour following the demise of the BJP leader, sources in the government have said.

Modi, who is in Abu Dhabi, spoke with Jaitley's wife Sangeeta and son Rohan to express his condolences.

"Both of them insisted that PM does not cancel his current foreign tour," a source said.

The prime minister is on a visit to France, UAE and Bahrain. He is due to return after attending the G-7 Summit in France on Monday.

