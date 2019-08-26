Arun Jaitley's 'Gift' to Sonia Gandhi's Raebareli Week Before He Was Hospitalised
Jaitley had sent a proposal to the Rae Bareli district administration to install 200 solar-powered high-mast lights from his MPLAD funds.
Arun Jaitley with Sonia Gandhi. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Lucknow: Barely a week before he was hospitalised, late Arun Jaitley had given a 'gift' to Rae Bareli, Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi's parliamentary constituency in Uttar's Pradesh.
Jaitley had sent a proposal to the Rae Bareli district administration to install 200 solar-powered high-mast lights from his MPLAD funds.
Under MPLADS, MPs can suggest to the District Collector to launch projects up to Rs 5 crore annually in their constituencies.
BJP leader Hero Bajpai said: "The recommendation was submitted to the Rae Bareli district administration on August 17, days before he died."
The letter by Jaitley is dated July 30, days before he was hospitalised.
Rae Bareli District Magistrate Neha Sharma confirmed that she has received the recommendation.
"The project would be executed in coordination with District Rural Development Agency (DRDA). The areas where high-mast lights would be installed have already been identified. We will expedite the project. It was his wish to light up Rae Bareli before Diwali," she said.
In October last year, when Jaitley announced his intent to spend MPLAD funds in Rae Bareli, it was seen as a move to breach the Congress bastion ahead of Lok Sabha elections.
The backwardness of the district, despite being represented by an influential political family, prompted him to choose Rae Bareli.
Jaitley also sought to expedite the Spice Park project and wanted a stadium constructed in Rae Bareli. The Spice Park project was initiated during the Congress-led UPA regime.
"Other than a concrete structure, the project did not take off. The proposal for the two projects were taken up by Jaitely but could not pick up pace because of his ill health," said Bajpai.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Urvashi Dholakia Pens Special Note for Ex Anuj Sachdeva After Elimination From Nach Baliye 9
- Official Black Widow Poster Reveals Natasha Romanoff's New Suit and David Harbour as Red Guardian
- Nasser Hussain's Reaction to Ben Stokes' Heroics Sums Up Miraculous Headingley Win
- 'Amazon Firestick' is the First Thing that Comes Up When You Google 'Amazon Fire'
- Thanks to Twitter, Jack Leach Gets Free Glasses For Life After Memorable Ashes Test