Arun Jaitley's Life Inspires Us to Work Harder for Nation, Says PM Modi
Describing Jaitley as a 'very close friend', Modi said he was a 'stalwart blessed with so much talent'.
File photo Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: AP)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid glowing tributes to former Union minister Arun Jaitley, who passed away last month, saying his life "inspires us to work harder for the nation".
Describing Jaitley as a "very close friend", Modi said he was a "stalwart blessed with so much talent".
"He was a multi-faceted personality. I miss his presence," Modi said at a 'Shradhanjali Sabha' held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here.
"Jaitley ji had health ailments but if one spoke to him, he was more concerned about the nation. Serving the nation energised him," he said. Modi said whatever work Jaitley got, he added tremendous value to that.
"We will all remember so many memories with Arun ji. His life inspires us to work harder for the nation," the prime minister said.
