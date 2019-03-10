English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Arunachal Pradesh Election Dates: State to Vote for Assembly and Lok Sabha Simultaneously on April 11, Results on May 23
The Election Commission announced that the general elections will be held in seven phases and the final counting of votes will take place on May 23.
New Delhi: The Assembly and the Lok Sabha elections in Arunachal Pradesh will be held simultaneously in single phase on April 11.
The Election Commission announced that the general elections will be held in seven phases and the final counting of votes will take place on May 23. According to the EC, Assembly elections will be held simultaneously in Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha
Ruled by the BJP, Andhra Pradesh only sends two MPs to the Lok Sabha which is split between the BJP and the Congress and the total number of seats equal 60. The BJP came to power in December 2016 after 33 of the 43 members of the People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) joined the BJP.
The state has been on the edge considering the recent debate regarding Citizenship Amendment Bill. Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched a slew of development projects worth Rs 4,000 crore, claiming that the development trajectory of the state had gone up ever since the BJP had come to power.
In the bypolls held in 2017, BJP wrested the Pakke-Kesang and Likabali constituencies from the Congress. The last time Congress got a majority in the state was in 2014 but the rebels in the party led to the fall of the government under Nabam Tuki. The 2014 elections were held in a single on April 9.
List of 60 Assembly Constituencies in Arunachal Pradesh:
1. Lumla
2. Tawang
3. Mukto
4. Dirang
5. Kalaktang
6. Thrizino-Buragaon
7. Bomdila
8. Bameng
9. Chayang Tajo
10. Seppa East
11. Seppa West
12. Pakke Kessang
13. Itanagar
14. Doimukh
15. Sagalee
16. Yachuli
17. Ziro Hapoli
18. Palin
19. Nyapin
20. Tali
21. Koloriang
22. Nacho
23. Taliha
24. Daporijo
25. Raga
26. Dumporijo
27. Liromoba
28. Likabali
29. Basar
30. Along West
31. Along East
32. Rumgong
33. Mechuka
34. Tuting Yingkiong
35. Pangin
36. Nari-Koyu
37. Pasighat West
38. Pasighat East
39. Mebo
40. Mariyang-Geku
41. Anini
42. Dambuk
43. Roing
44. Tezu
45. Hayuliang
46. Chowkham
47. Namsai
48. Lekang
49. Bordumsa - Diyun
50. Miao
51. Nampong
52. Changlang South
53. Changlang North
54. Namsang
55. Khonsa East
56. Khonsa West
57. Borduria Bogapani
58. Kanubari
59. Longding Pumao
60. Pongchau Wakka
