Arunachal Pradesh Election Dates: State to Vote for Assembly and Lok Sabha Simultaneously on April 11, Results on May 23

The Assembly and the Lok Sabha elections in Arunachal Pradesh will be held simultaneously in single phase on April 11.The Election Commission announced that the general elections will be held in seven phases and the final counting of votes will take place on May 23. According to the EC, Assembly elections will be held simultaneously in Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim and OdishaRuled by the BJP, Andhra Pradesh only sends two MPs to the Lok Sabha which is split between the BJP and the Congress and the total number of seats equal 60. The BJP came to power in December 2016 after 33 of the 43 members of the People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) joined the BJP.The state has been on the edge considering the recent debate regarding Citizenship Amendment Bill. Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched a slew of development projects worth Rs 4,000 crore, claiming that the development trajectory of the state had gone up ever since the BJP had come to power.In the bypolls held in 2017, BJP wrested the Pakke-Kesang and Likabali constituencies from the Congress. The last time Congress got a majority in the state was in 2014 but the rebels in the party led to the fall of the government under Nabam Tuki. The 2014 elections were held in a single on April 9.List of 60 Assembly Constituencies in Arunachal Pradesh:1. Lumla2. Tawang3. Mukto4. Dirang5. Kalaktang6. Thrizino-Buragaon7. Bomdila8. Bameng9. Chayang Tajo10. Seppa East11. Seppa West12. Pakke Kessang13. Itanagar14. Doimukh15. Sagalee16. Yachuli17. Ziro Hapoli18. Palin19. Nyapin20. Tali21. Koloriang22. Nacho23. Taliha24. Daporijo25. Raga26. Dumporijo27. Liromoba28. Likabali29. Basar30. Along West31. Along East32. Rumgong33. Mechuka34. Tuting Yingkiong35. Pangin36. Nari-Koyu37. Pasighat West38. Pasighat East39. Mebo40. Mariyang-Geku41. Anini42. Dambuk43. Roing44. Tezu45. Hayuliang46. Chowkham47. Namsai48. Lekang49. Bordumsa - Diyun50. Miao51. Nampong52. Changlang South53. Changlang North54. Namsang55. Khonsa East56. Khonsa West57. Borduria Bogapani58. Kanubari59. Longding Pumao60. Pongchau Wakka