Arunachal Pradesh Election Dates: State to Vote for Assembly and Lok Sabha Simultaneously on April 11, Results on May 23

The Election Commission announced that the general elections will be held in seven phases and the final counting of votes will take place on May 23.

News18.com

Updated:March 10, 2019, 7:03 PM IST
New Delhi: The Assembly and the Lok Sabha elections in Arunachal Pradesh will be held simultaneously in single phase on April 11.

The Election Commission announced that the general elections will be held in seven phases and the final counting of votes will take place on May 23. According to the EC, Assembly elections will be held simultaneously in Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha

Ruled by the BJP, Andhra Pradesh only sends two MPs to the Lok Sabha which is split between the BJP and the Congress and the total number of seats equal 60. The BJP came to power in December 2016 after 33 of the 43 members of the People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) joined the BJP.

The state has been on the edge considering the recent debate regarding Citizenship Amendment Bill. Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched a slew of development projects worth Rs 4,000 crore, claiming that the development trajectory of the state had gone up ever since the BJP had come to power.

In the bypolls held in 2017, BJP wrested the Pakke-Kesang and Likabali constituencies from the Congress. The last time Congress got a majority in the state was in 2014 but the rebels in the party led to the fall of the government under Nabam Tuki. The 2014 elections were held in a single on April 9.

List of 60 Assembly Constituencies in Arunachal Pradesh:

1. Lumla

2. Tawang

3. Mukto

4. Dirang

5. Kalaktang

6. Thrizino-Buragaon

7. Bomdila

8. Bameng

9. Chayang Tajo

10. Seppa East

11. Seppa West

12. Pakke Kessang

13. Itanagar

14. Doimukh

15. Sagalee

16. Yachuli

17. Ziro Hapoli

18. Palin

19. Nyapin

20. Tali

21. Koloriang

22. Nacho

23. Taliha

24. Daporijo

25. Raga

26. Dumporijo

27. Liromoba

28. Likabali

29. Basar

30. Along West

31. Along East

32. Rumgong

33. Mechuka

34. Tuting Yingkiong

35. Pangin

36. Nari-Koyu

37. Pasighat West

38. Pasighat East

39. Mebo

40. Mariyang-Geku

41. Anini

42. Dambuk

43. Roing

44. Tezu

45. Hayuliang

46. Chowkham

47. Namsai

48. Lekang

49. Bordumsa - Diyun

50. Miao

51. Nampong

52. Changlang South

53. Changlang North

54. Namsang

55. Khonsa East

56. Khonsa West

57. Borduria Bogapani

58. Kanubari

59. Longding Pumao

60. Pongchau Wakka





