Arunachal Parties Jointly Field Wife of Slain NPP MLA for Khonsa West By-poll

Tirong Aboh, who was gunned down by suspected NSCN militants along with others, was the MLA of Khonsa West where the by-election is scheduled to be held on October 21.

PTI

Updated:September 30, 2019, 7:55 AM IST
A file photo of Arunachal MLA Tirong Aboh. (Facebook)

Itanagar: Five major political parties of Arunachal Pradesh, both ruling and opposition, have unanimously decided to field Chakat Aboh, the wife of NPP leader Tirong Aboh who was shot dead in May, as an independent candidate for the by-poll to Khonsa West Assembly seat.

Tirong Aboh, who was gunned down by suspected NSCN militants along with others, was the MLA of Khonsa West where the by-election is scheduled to be held on October 21.

At an all-party meeting attended by top leaders of the ruling BJP, and opposition Congress, JD(U), NPP and the PPA decided that none of them will field any candidate against Chakat Aboh to ensure peace in the area, a resolution adopted by them on Saturday said.

At the meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the leaders also said she will be able to carry forward the legacy of her husband.

The chief minister had earlier said in the Assembly that an all-party meeting will be held to choose Chakat Aboh as the unanimous candidate from the constituency of her husband.

Tirong Aboh, his son and nine others were shot dead by suspected NSCN militants at 12 Mile area in Tirap district on May 21, two days before he was declared elected from Khonsa West seat as a National People's Party (NPP) candidate.

