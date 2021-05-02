Aruppukkottai Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Aruppukkottai Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

207. Aruppukkottai (अरुप्पुकोट्टई), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Virdhunagar district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Aruppukkottai is part of 34. Virudhunagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.09%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.75%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,23,347 eligible electors, of which 1,08,218 were male, 1,15,112 female and 17 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Aruppukkottai in 2021 is 1064.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,08,309 eligible electors, of which 1,02,212 were male, 1,06,084 female and 13 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,79,530 eligible electors, of which 88,237 were male, 91,293 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Aruppukkottai in 2016 was 617. In 2011, there were 442.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Ramachandran.K.K.S.S.R of DMK won in this seat by defeating Vaigaichelvan.Dr of AIADMK by a margin of 18,054 votes which was 10.95% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 49.41% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Vaigaichelvan of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Ramachandran. K.K.S.S.R of DMK by a margin of 10,638 votes which was 7.11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 51.15% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 207. Aruppukkottai Assembly segment of Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Virudhunagar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Virudhunagar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 29 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 16 contestants and there were 16 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Aruppukkottai are: K K S S R Ramachandran (DMK), G Subburaj (BSP), R Ramesh (DMDK), Vaigaichelvan (AIADMK), Uma (NTK), V Umadevi (MNM), M Karuppasamy (PT), S Deenathayalan (AMPK), S Pandiyan (BDPA), A P S Johnson (MIPA), G Ranjith (IND), R S Ramachandran (IND), Thangapandian (IND), Thanga Vadivel A N (IND), Dhanasekarapandian (IND), P Prasanth (IND), K Boominathan (IND), V Poornisha (IND), Ponmuniasamy (IND), S Manivannan (IND), M Muthumariappan (IND), E Ramachandran (IND), G Ramachandran (IND), S Ramachandran (IND), T Ramachandran (IND), R Ramachandran (IND), Lingapandi (IND), Vijayakumar (IND), Venkatesan (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 75.6%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 79.3%, while it was 83.47% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 207. Aruppukkottai constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 250. In 2011 there were 222 polling stations.

EXTENT:

207. Aruppukkottai constituency comprises of the following areas of Virdhunagar district of Tamil Nadu: Aruppukkottai Taluk (Part) Villipathiri, Soolakkarai, Kallumarpatti, Kullursandai, Palavanatham, Gopalapuram, Kovilangulam, Kattangudi, Palayampatti, Poyyankulam, Kurunjakulam, Puliyuran, Sembatti, Mettuthottiyangulam, Kanchanaickenpatti, Kattakkanjanpatti, Sukkilanatham, Thiruvirunthalpuram, T.Meenakshipuram, Amanakkunatham, Kotthiparai, Kurundamadam, Podampatti, Chettikurichi, Vadakkukoppuchithampatti, Koppuchithampatti, Pandalkudi, Chettipatti, Vaduvarpatti, Thummakundu, P.Andipatti, Velayudhapuram and Athipatti villages. Aruppukkottai (M) Virudhunagar Taluk (Part) Mettukkundu, Kadambankulam, Sennalkudi, Chettipatti, Kottainatham, Endappuli, Koilvirarpatti, Valayapatti, Mannarkottai, Avudaiyapuram, Tulukkapatti, Kottaiyur, Sundaralingapuram, Pudupatti and Appayyanayakkanpatti villages. Sattur Taluk (Part) Kumaralingapuram, Muthulingapuram, Veppilaipatti, Sandaiyur, Golwarpatti, Nallamanayakkanpatti, Kundalakuthur, Pappakudi, Kosukkundu, Athipatti, Sirukulam, Melamadai , N.Mettupatti (Nenmani), Mudittalai Nagalapuram, Nenmeni, Pottireddiyapatti, Sinduvampatti, Ayyampatti, Uppattur, Oomathampatti, Ovanayakkanpatti, Subramaniyapuram, Peddureddipatti, Chinnathambiyapuram, Muthandiyapuram, O.Muthuswamipuram, Karisalpatti, Mulliseval Muthusamipuram, Mullisevel (a) Chokkalingapuram, Nallamuthanpatti, Nalli, Perayyampatti, Kanjampatti and Ravuthampatti villages.. It shares an inter-state border with Virdhunagar.

The total area covered by Aruppukkottai is 730 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Aruppukkottai is: 9°25’03.0"N 78°01’04.8"E.

