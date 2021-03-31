politics

1-MIN READ

Aruvikkara Candidate List: Key Contests in Aruvikkara Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Aruvikkara constituency are: G. Stephen of CPI(M), K. S. Sabarinathan of CONG, C. Sivankutty of BJP

Aruvikkara Assembly constituency in Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Aruvikkara seat is part of the Attingal Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Travancore region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections K.S. Sabarinadhan of INC won from this seat beating Adv. A.A.Rasheed of CPM by a margin of 21,314 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections G. Karthikeyen of INC won from this this constituency defeating Ambalathara Sreedharan Nair of RSP by a margin of 10,674 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Attingal Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Aruvikkara Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls CPM led from this Assembly segment.

first published:March 31, 2021, 17:34 IST