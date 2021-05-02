Aruvikkara Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Aruvikkara Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

136. Aruvikkara (अरुविकार), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Travancore region and Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala. It shares a border with Tamilnadu (Tirunelveli District). Aruvikkara is part of 19. Attingal Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.87%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 92.66%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,93,134 eligible electors, of which 91,300 were male, 1,01,833 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

RELATED NEWS Aruvikkara Candidate List: Key Contests in Aruvikkara Assembly Constituency of Kerala

The electorate gender ratio in Aruvikkara in 2021 is 1115.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,89,505 eligible electors, of which 89,441 were male, 1,00,064 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,65,638 eligible electors, of which 78,102 were male, 87,536 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Aruvikkara in 2016 was 1,158. In 2011, there were 748.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, K.S. Sabarinadhan of INC won in this seat by defeating Adv. A.A.Rasheed of CPIM by a margin of 21,314 votes which was 14.83% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 49.32% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, G. Karthikeyen of INC won in this seat defeating Ambalathara Sreedharan Nair of RSP by a margin of 10,674 votes which was 9.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 48.79% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 136. Aruvikkara Assembly segment of Attingal Lok Sabha constituency. CPIM won the Attingal Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Attingal Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 11 contestants and there were 10 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Aruvikkara are: Krishnankutty M (BSP), K S Sabarinadhan (INC), C Sivankutty (BJP), Adv G Steephen (CPIM)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 73.28%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 75.87%, while it was 70.29% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 136. Aruvikkara constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 159. In 2011 there were 139 polling stations.

EXTENT:

136. Aruvikkara constituency comprises of the following areas of Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala: Aruvikkara, Aryanad, Tholicode, Vithura, Kuttichal, Poovachal, Vellanad and Uzhamalackal Panchayats in Nedumangad Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Thiruvananthapuram.

The total area covered by Aruvikkara is 387 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Aruvikkara is: 8°37’00.8"N 77°06’43.6"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Aruvikkara results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Kerala Assembly elections 2021.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here