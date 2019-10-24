Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
Politics
1-min read

Arvi Election Results 2019 Live Updates (आर्वी): Dadarao Yadaorao Keche of BJP Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Arvi (आर्वी) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:08 AM IST
LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
BJP
Dadarao Yadaorao Keche
LEADING

Detailed Results
44. Arvi (आर्वी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Wardha district of Maharashtra and is part of Wardha Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.58% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 14.82%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.99%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,62,434 eligible electors, of which 1,34,114 were male, 1,28,320 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 195 service voters had also registered to vote.

Arvi Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
3827
47.88%
Dadarao Yadaorao Keche
INC
3555
44.48%
Amar Sharadrao Kale
IND
292
3.65%
Deepak Mahadeorao Madavi
VBA
115
1.44%
Topale Rupchand
BSP
81
1.01%
Adv. Chadrashekhar Dongare
NOTA
51
0.64%
Nota
IND
26
0.33%
Dilip Shamraoji Potfode
IND
22
0.28%
Avinash Suresh Badhiye
BMKP
9
0.11%
Rahul Parasanji Tayde
IND
8
0.10%
Vilas Vinayakrao Kailuke
SBP
7
0.09%
Sanjay Ambadas Wankhede

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,48,828 eligible electors, of which 1,28,761 were male, 1,20,067 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 195 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,31,047.

Arvi has an elector sex ratio of 956.8.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Amar Sharadrao Kale of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 3143 votes which was 1.85% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 44.58% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Dadarao Yadavraoji Keche of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 3130 votes which was 2.01% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 46% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 44. Arvi Assembly segment of Wardha Lok Sabha constituency. Wardha Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 16 contestants and in 2009 elections 11 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 67.25%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 68.41%, while it was 67.46 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -1.16%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 311 polling stations in 44. Arvi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 310.

Extent: 44. Arvi constituency comprises of the following areas of Wardha district of Maharashtra: Ashti Tehsil, Karanja Tehsil, Arvi Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Arvi is: 21.0489 78.352.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Arvi results.

 

