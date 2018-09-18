Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia Among 13 Summoned in Delhi Chief Secretary Assault Case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is among 13 accused summoned over the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash. The CM has been asked to appear on October 25.Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal issued summons after taking cognisance of the charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police on August 13. The court said there were sufficient grounds to establish the alleged charges against the accused in the case.Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia have been booked under various sections of the IPC, including sections 120B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty).Others accused in the case are Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs Amanatullah Khan, Prakash Jarwal, Nitin Tyagi, Rituraj Govind, Sanjeev Jha, Ajay Dutt, Rajesh Rishi, Rajesh Gupta, Madan Lal, Parveen Kumar and Dinesh Mohania, who were present at the chief minister's residence for the meeting on February 19 in which Prakash was allegedly attacked.