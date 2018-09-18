English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia Among 13 Summoned in Delhi Chief Secretary Assault Case
Delhi chief secretary Anshu Prakash was allegedly assaulted during a meeting at Kejriwal's official residence on February 19.
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is among 13 accused summoned over the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash. The CM has been asked to appear on October 25.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal issued summons after taking cognisance of the charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police on August 13. The court said there were sufficient grounds to establish the alleged charges against the accused in the case.
Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia have been booked under various sections of the IPC, including sections 120B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty).
Others accused in the case are Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs Amanatullah Khan, Prakash Jarwal, Nitin Tyagi, Rituraj Govind, Sanjeev Jha, Ajay Dutt, Rajesh Rishi, Rajesh Gupta, Madan Lal, Parveen Kumar and Dinesh Mohania, who were present at the chief minister's residence for the meeting on February 19 in which Prakash was allegedly attacked.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Idols get insurance cover of Rs 600 crore
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Meet Anand Grover: The Man Who Battled Section 377
