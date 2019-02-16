English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Arvind Kejriwal Airs Concern Over Puducherry CM Being "Forced" to Sleep on Road
The Puducherry Chief Minister and his ministerial colleagues along with legislators of Congress and its allies have been staging dharna since February 13 against the negative stand towards the government proposal.
File photo of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Puducherry: New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday expressed concern over his Puducherry counterpart V Narayanasamy being "forced" to sleep on the road outside Raj Nivas here in protest against the "negative stand" of Lt Governor Kiran Bedi towards the government proposals.
Kejriwal tweeted that "an elected Chief Minister (Narayanasamy) is being forced to sleep on the road since last three nights."
"What kind of democracy is this? Those elected by the voters are begging in front of those defeated," he said and asked "why is vote of those living in Delhi and Puducherry inferior to other States?."
The Puducherry Chief Minister and his ministerial colleagues along with legislators of Congress and its allies have been staging dharna outside the Lt Governor's office since February 13.
Meanwhile, DMK MP Kanimozhi in her twitter message said, "it is condemnable that the Lt Gvoernor Kiran Bedi is functioning in such a manner as to disrespect the elected
government and to disrupt the working of the administration."
She also tweeted that almost all the Governors in the BJP regime have been functioning in an autocratic manner.
The Lt Governor and the government headed by Narayanasamy have been at loggerheads over various issues ever since Bedi assumed office in May, 2016.
