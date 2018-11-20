English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Arvind Kejriwal Attacked With Chilli Powder in Secretariat, AAP Says Delhi Police Colluding With BJP
The attacker, identified as Naraina resident Anil Sharma, has been taken into police custody.
Sachet of chilli powder thrown at Kejriwal. The attacker in police custody (R). (News18 Photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: A man hurled chilli powder at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal outside his office in the Delhi Secretariat on Tuesday, an attack the Aam Aadmi Party described as "politically motivated".
The man, Anil Kumar, who has been detained, was targeting the chief minister's eyes, officials said, but he saved by the spectacles, officials said. The spectacles broke in the chaos that ensued but his eyes seemed to have been spared any damage, they added.
Kumar, whose Aadhaar card has been recovered, brought the chilli powder to the secretariat in packets of chewing tobacco, they said.
After throwing red pepper powder on Kejriwal, Kumar threatened to shoot him after he comes out of jail, an official said. The attack took place outside the chief minister's chamber on the third floor when he was leaving for lunch.
The Aam Aadmi Party condemned the attack, saying it was a “serious security lapse” from the Delhi police. In a tweet, the party said “even the Chief Minister is not safe in Delhi.”
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that the BJP was colluding with Delhi Police to hatch a conspiracy to attack the chief minister. Sisodia said the party and its members are not going to be cowed by the BJP's "petty" tactics.
"The attack surprisingly took place at a high security area. Recently, BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari reached near stage during the inauguration of Signature Bridge. BJP in collusion with Delhi Police is hatching a conspiracy to attack the chief minister," Sisodia told reporters.
Leader of the BJP's Delhi unit Manoj Tiwari condemned the attack and called for a "high-level" probe. The Delhi BJP chief said such incidents "cannot be tolerated or justified by anybody". "This calls for a high-level probe," Tiwari said.
AAP's national spokesperson Raghav Chadha said he was behind the CM when the attack took place and questioned the security lapse, wondering what would have happened if the weapon was a more dangerous one.
“While today just the CM's glasses fell to the floor and broke, an unacceptable security lapse nonetheless. Imagine if attacker were to be wielding a more dangerous weapon. Who were to have prevented a tragedy from occurring?” he asked.
Kejriwal, chief of the Aam Aadmi Party, has in the past been attacked with ink and slapped while campaigning for elections.
Officials close to Kejriwal accused the Delhi Police of being lax in providing him security and alleged that this was the third attempt to harm him in less than a month.
AAP lawmaker Saurabh Bhardwaj said the BJP was protecting lumpen elements behind the attacks on CM, and said even on Dussehra this year, an unidentified man got inside one of the rooms at the CM residence, which too, is protected by Delhi Police.
“There was also an attempt to attack the CM during the inauguration of Signature Bridge. The BJP is behind the attack and the accused are being aided by the Modi government," Bhardwaj alleged.
The man, Anil Kumar, who has been detained, was targeting the chief minister's eyes, officials said, but he saved by the spectacles, officials said. The spectacles broke in the chaos that ensued but his eyes seemed to have been spared any damage, they added.
Kumar, whose Aadhaar card has been recovered, brought the chilli powder to the secretariat in packets of chewing tobacco, they said.
After throwing red pepper powder on Kejriwal, Kumar threatened to shoot him after he comes out of jail, an official said. The attack took place outside the chief minister's chamber on the third floor when he was leaving for lunch.
The Aam Aadmi Party condemned the attack, saying it was a “serious security lapse” from the Delhi police. In a tweet, the party said “even the Chief Minister is not safe in Delhi.”
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that the BJP was colluding with Delhi Police to hatch a conspiracy to attack the chief minister. Sisodia said the party and its members are not going to be cowed by the BJP's "petty" tactics.
"The attack surprisingly took place at a high security area. Recently, BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari reached near stage during the inauguration of Signature Bridge. BJP in collusion with Delhi Police is hatching a conspiracy to attack the chief minister," Sisodia told reporters.
Leader of the BJP's Delhi unit Manoj Tiwari condemned the attack and called for a "high-level" probe. The Delhi BJP chief said such incidents "cannot be tolerated or justified by anybody". "This calls for a high-level probe," Tiwari said.
AAP's national spokesperson Raghav Chadha said he was behind the CM when the attack took place and questioned the security lapse, wondering what would have happened if the weapon was a more dangerous one.
“While today just the CM's glasses fell to the floor and broke, an unacceptable security lapse nonetheless. Imagine if attacker were to be wielding a more dangerous weapon. Who were to have prevented a tragedy from occurring?” he asked.
Kejriwal, chief of the Aam Aadmi Party, has in the past been attacked with ink and slapped while campaigning for elections.
Officials close to Kejriwal accused the Delhi Police of being lax in providing him security and alleged that this was the third attempt to harm him in less than a month.
AAP lawmaker Saurabh Bhardwaj said the BJP was protecting lumpen elements behind the attacks on CM, and said even on Dussehra this year, an unidentified man got inside one of the rooms at the CM residence, which too, is protected by Delhi Police.
“There was also an attempt to attack the CM during the inauguration of Signature Bridge. The BJP is behind the attack and the accused are being aided by the Modi government," Bhardwaj alleged.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ Sangeet Details Revealed, Here’s Who’ll Choreograph the Ceremony
- Samsung Galaxy A9 With Four Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications And More
- Bigg Boss 12: Karanvir Bohra Feels Left Out after Dipika Kakar, Sreesanth Team Up to Save Themselves From Nominations
- AIFF Summons Gourav Mukhi for Hearing, Suspended Till Final Decision is Reached
- Ganesh Acharya Responds to Tanushree Dutta’s Allegations, Says She is Doing This to Hide Her Faults
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...