Arvind Kejriwal Attacks Centre on Transfer of 3 IPS Officers from Bengal, Calls it 'Assault' on Federalism

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday accused the Centre of blatantly interfering in the West Bengal administration, saying its move to transfer police officers in the state was an ”assault” on federalism. The TMC government in Bengal led by Mamata Banerjee is strongly opposing the Centre’s move to send three IPS officers, who were involved in the security of BJP chief JP Nadda during his recent visit to West Bengal, on central deputation.

”I condemn the Centre’s blatant interference in the Bengal administration. Encroaching on the rights of states by attempting to transfer police officers to Centre just before elections, is an assault on federalism and an attempt to destabilize,” Kejriwal tweeted. The three IPS officers were responsible for the security of Nadda whose convoy was attacked during his recent visit to the state scheduled for Assembly polls in 2021.

The Centre wants them shifted on account of alleged dereliction of duty that led to the attack on Nadda’s convoy in Diamond Harbour constituency of TMC MP and Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee. The West Bengal Chief Minister has slammed the Centre saying the move, particularly before the elections is against the basic tenets of the federal structure. It’s ”unconstitutional” and completely unacceptable, she has said.