English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Arvind Kejriwal Complains to PM Modi after BJP Leader Abuses Him on Twitter
Insinuating on Twitter that Kejriwal is a 'secret colonel of the Pakistan Army', Maharashtra BJP spokesperson Avdhut Wagh followed the label with another crass remark.
File photo of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Loading...
Mumbai: Maharashtra BJP spokesperson Avdhut Wagh Friday abused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after which the latter complained to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "rein in the person whom you follow on Twitter".
Insinuating on Twitter that Kejriwal is a "secret colonel of the Pakistan Army", Wagh followed the label with another crass remark.
Kejriwal hit back, addressing a tweet to Modi. "Prime Minister, you follow him (Wagh) on Twitter. He is your disciple and a BJP functionary," he said.
"We can also hurl abuse but we are Hindus. Our Hindu culture doesn't teach us to use abusive language," he added.
Wagh, a mechanical engineer, is no stranger to controversy. In October last year, Wagh had described Modi as the "11th incarnation" of Lord Vishnu, prompting ridicule by the Opposition, with the Congress calling it an "insult" to the gods.
AAP leader Preeti Sharma Menon dubbed Wagh's remarks against Kejriwal an "insult to democracy" and sought police action against him.
"Mumbai police should take cognisance of Wagh's bid to instigate hatred and violence and take action against him," she said.
When contacted, a state BJP spokesperson declined to comment on Wagh's remarks.
Insinuating on Twitter that Kejriwal is a "secret colonel of the Pakistan Army", Wagh followed the label with another crass remark.
Kejriwal hit back, addressing a tweet to Modi. "Prime Minister, you follow him (Wagh) on Twitter. He is your disciple and a BJP functionary," he said.
"We can also hurl abuse but we are Hindus. Our Hindu culture doesn't teach us to use abusive language," he added.
Wagh, a mechanical engineer, is no stranger to controversy. In October last year, Wagh had described Modi as the "11th incarnation" of Lord Vishnu, prompting ridicule by the Opposition, with the Congress calling it an "insult" to the gods.
AAP leader Preeti Sharma Menon dubbed Wagh's remarks against Kejriwal an "insult to democracy" and sought police action against him.
"Mumbai police should take cognisance of Wagh's bid to instigate hatred and violence and take action against him," she said.
When contacted, a state BJP spokesperson declined to comment on Wagh's remarks.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
-
Friday 21 December , 2018
Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
-
Sunday 03 March , 2019
For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
-
Thursday 07 March , 2019
Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Friday 21 December , 2018 Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
Sunday 03 March , 2019 For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
Thursday 07 March , 2019 Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs Australia: Dhoni to be Rested for Final Two ODIs
- International Women’s Day: Behind Every Vamp is a Very Strong Woman, Says Ashwini Kalsekar
- Women's Day : Six Female Naval Officers Who Sailed The World
- Tesla V3 Supercharger Can Add 100 Km Range in 5 Minutes – Watch Video
- Winter's Romance: Canadian Couple Builds World's Largest Snow Maze
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results