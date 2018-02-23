English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Arvind Kejriwal Dictatorially Elected President of Almost a Private Limited Company: BJP
Delhi chief secretary Anshu Prakash has accused AAP MLAs of physically assaulting him during a meeting at the chief minister’s residence and two lawmakers of the party have been arrested.
File photo of BJP leader Sambit Patra. (Image courtesy: Dr. Sambit Patra/Facebook)
New Delhi: The BJP today dubbed Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal as a dictatorially elected president of almost a private limited company after the latter took a dig at its president Amit Shah.
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra cited the arrest of 14 MLAs of the regional party at different points of time on charges ranging from violence to molestation and forgery to hit back.
Attacking the Delhi chief minister, he said at a media briefing that Kejriwal’s decision to call the state’s chief secretary at his residence and the alleged physical assault on him was a case of bullying and thuggery.
The AAP has accused the Delhi Police of acting at the behest of the BJP. Patra also termed as deplorable and appalling the AAP’s attack on Shah. “I would like to say to Arvind Kejriwal that Amit Shah is a duly, democratically elected president of the largest political party of the world, leave aside the country. You are a dictatorially elected president of almost a private limited company party,” he said.
AAP leaders have targeted Shah over judge B H Loya’s death case, who was dealing with the Sohrabuddin Sheikh case, and demanded an investigation against the BJP chief.
Patra referred to Kejriwal's defence of Jitender Singh Tomar, a former minister in his government, who was accused of having a forged law degree, and his former principal secretary Rajendra Kumar, charged by the CBI in a corruption case, to attack him.
“He protects a corrupt officer but targets somebody who cites a Supreme Court order to him,” he said. The BJP leader termed as lie Kejriwal’s claim that the meeting in which Prakash was allegedly assaulted was about food availability for the poor, saying neither the food minister nor the food secretary was present.
Kejriwal wants a lawless situation, he said, adding that this kind of anarchist mentality will not be beneficial to Delhi.
