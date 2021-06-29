Arvind Kejriwal Dishes Out Delhi Recipe in Punjab, Promises 300 Units of Free 24x7 Power if AAP Wins

Ahead of assembly elections in Punjab next year, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday promised free electricity up to 300 units for every household in the state if his Aam Aadmi Party wins the polls.

Kejriwal made the announcement in Chandigarh along with a slew of sops that his party will offer if voted to power.

He also announced that an uninterrupted power supply will be available in the state, once AAP forms the government. “It will take three years for us to upgrade the infrastructure, and then we will be able to provide uninterrupted power supply,” he said.

AAP leader and Member of Parliament Bhagwant Mann said paddy sowing is in full swing but due to non-availability of electricity, the farmers are not sowing it properly. Arvind Kejriwal will also present his formula for overcoming the power crisis in Punjab," he added.

On the Punjab government’s refusal to allow Kejriwal’s press conference at Punjab Bhavan here, Mann said Kejriwal was coming to expose the lies of the government to the people of Punjab, which had frightened the government.

A day ahead of his visit to Chandigarh, the AAP leader also claimed that women in Punjab are very unhappy with inflation.

“…In Delhi we provide 200 units of free electricity to every family. The women are very happy. Women in Punjab are also very unhappy with inflation. The AAP government will also provide free electricity in Punjab. See you tomorrow in Chandigarh,” Kejriwal tweeted in Punjabi.

Assembly elections in Punjab are scheduled to be held in February or March next year.

