Arvind Kejriwal Gets EC Notice for Promising Mohalla Clinics on Court Premises
A BJP leader had approached the Commission alleging that addressing members of the Delhi Bar Association on January 13, Kejriwal had said the government was ready to open mohalla clinics in bars and court premises provided space is allocated.
File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: The Election Commission on Thursday issued a show cause notice to Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal for promising mohalla clinics on court premises in the city at a time when the model code of conduct is in place.
The Delhi Chief Electoral Office had confirmed that Kejriwal had "made a promise".
The EC said it is of the opinion that Kejriwal has violated the Model Code by making the promise. He has been asked to respond before 5.00 pm Friday.
