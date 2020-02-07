English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Arvind Kejriwal, His Wife Pay Obeisance at Hanuman Temple, Day Before Elections
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his wife Sunita offered prayers at the temple located on the Kharak Singh Marg.
Arvind Kejriwal and wife Sunita at Hanuman temple. (Image: News18/ Rupashree Nanda)
New Delhi: A day before the Delhi polls, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday paid obeisance at the famous Hanuman Temple near Connaught Place.
He along with his wife Sunita offered prayers at the temple located on the Kharak Singh Marg.
Delhi elections will be held on Saturday and the result will be declared on February 11.
