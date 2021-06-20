Arvind Kejriwal in Amritsar Tomorrow, May Recruit Former Head of Kotkapura SIT

Senior IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap, who had sought premature retirement recently, is expected to join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Amritsar on Monday.

Pratap was head of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that probed the sacrilege and subsequent Kotkapura firing case. The Punjab and Haryana high court had trashed the findings of that SIT and given a clean chit to Badals in the firing case, triggering a huge political crisis for Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, with his detractors alleging a “lax probe” by his government.

AAP sources said that the induction is expected to take place in the holy city when AAP convenor Kejriwal arrives for a visit. Kejriwal has tweeted about his visit but not revealed the induction plans.

Amarinder Singh had initially refused to accept Pratap’s resignation letter after he had sought premature retirement from service. Heaping praises on him, Capt Amarinder had said the officer was highly competent and efficient, and his services were needed in the border state, especially at a time when Punjab was faced with various internal and external security threats.

However, Pratap remained firm on the resignation, saying he felt he “did my part …… No regret ….." and “I request everybody not to glamourise or politicise the issue…." in a Facebook post.

Pratap had previously denied reports that he would join a political outfit.

