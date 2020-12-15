UP Minister Calls Arvind Kejriwal 'Habitual Liar', Says He Failed People of Delhi During Covid-19 Crisis

Hours after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the Aam Aadmi Party will contest Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections in 2022 and promised 'clean politics', state cabinet minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Tuesday slammed the accusations and termed him as a 'habitual liar.'

The UP minister alleged Kejriwal's "inefficient administration skills" were exposed during the Covid-19 crisis. Speaking to the media, Singh said, “It was hard to imagine how he (Arvind Kejriwal) turned out the hapless people of UP, Bihar and Jharkhand from Delhi during the trying times of the coronavirus crisis."

"It was the Yogi government who receive them, provided them free ration, gave them sustenance allowance and got them tested for the covid-19 for free,” he said.

Sigh's comments came in response to Kejriwal's statement in which he said development and progress in UP have been held back by its "dirty politics" and "corrupt leaders".

“It is surprising that the Delhi Chief Minister made remarks against the UP government as his government has failed the expectations of people of Delhi on more than one occasion. UP has conducted more than two crore Covid tests against 72 lakh of Delhi. The national capital has a population of two crores, while UP has a population of about 24 crores. The total number of cases in Delhi stand 6.08 lakh and in UP, the figure is 5.66 lakh, he said.

In an attack against the Delhi government citing the observation of Delhi High Court about poor handling of the coronavirus crisis, Singh said the Uttar Pradesh government is conducting over 1.75 Lakh tests daily.

Further attacking the Delhi chief minister, Singh said, “Kejriwal has a habit of confusing people. He is claiming that the AAP people are moving around in the state with oximeters. I would suggest you get your oxygen level checked with an Oximeter.”

“The Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh has made payment of cane farmers to the tune of 1.12 lakh crore, more than the total budget of Delhi government. Yet another political foray of Kejriwal into UP is like ‘Mungerilal Ke Haseen Sapne’ which will change to ‘Kejriwal Ke Haseen Sapne’ after 2022,” quipped Singh.