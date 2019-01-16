LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

'Arvind Kejriwal is Dictatorial’: Setback for AAP as Another Punjab Legislator Quits

Baldev Singh, who is the sitting AAP legislator from the Jaito Assembly seat, sent his resignation to AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday.

IANS

Updated:January 16, 2019, 12:44 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Arvind Kejriwal is Dictatorial’: Setback for AAP as Another Punjab Legislator Quits
File photo of Arvind Kejriwal.
Loading...
Chandigarh: Another Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator from Punjab, Baldev Singh, on Wednesday resigned from the primary membership of the party, citing “dictatorial, arrogant and autocratic” style of functioning among other issues.

Baldev Singh, who is the sitting AAP legislator from the Jaito Assembly seat, sent his resignation to AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday.

"I am pained to forward my resignation from the primary membership of AAP because the party has completely given up its basic ideology and principles," he wrote in his resignation letter. He is going to join Sukhpal Khaira’s Punjabi Ekta Party.

Singh’s resignation comes four days before the Delhi chief minister’s visit to Punjab to address his first political rally in the state since the assembly elections in 2017.

Earlier, citing the "dictatorial attitude" of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira had on January 6 resigned from the party's primary membership.

Lawyer-activist H.S. Phoolka had also recently quit from the AAP's primary membership. He had earlier resigned from the Punjab Assembly. He was the AAP legislator from the Dakha Assembly seat.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram