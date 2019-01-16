'Arvind Kejriwal is Dictatorial’: Setback for AAP as Another Punjab Legislator Quits

Another Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator from Punjab, Baldev Singh, on Wednesday resigned from the primary membership of the party, citing “dictatorial, arrogant and autocratic” style of functioning among other issues.Baldev Singh, who is the sitting AAP legislator from the Jaito Assembly seat, sent his resignation to AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday."I am pained to forward my resignation from the primary membership of AAP because the party has completely given up its basic ideology and principles," he wrote in his resignation letter. He is going to join Sukhpal Khaira’s Punjabi Ekta Party.Singh’s resignation comes four days before the Delhi chief minister’s visit to Punjab to address his first political rally in the state since the assembly elections in 2017.Earlier, citing the "dictatorial attitude" of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira had on January 6 resigned from the party's primary membership.Lawyer-activist H.S. Phoolka had also recently quit from the AAP's primary membership. He had earlier resigned from the Punjab Assembly. He was the AAP legislator from the Dakha Assembly seat.