Arvind Kejriwal Launches 'AK' App to Stay in Touch with Volunteers, Tackle 'Fake News' Against AAP

New Delhi: Ahead of assembly elections next year, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday launched his own mobile app to stay in touch with volunteers and people, and tackle fake news spread against the Aam Aadmi Party.

Kejriwal said the AK app is available for download in Google Play Store or users can download it by giving a missed call on 9871 010101, after which a link to the app will be sent to the user's phone.

Commenting on the alleged false propaganda and misinformation that is spread against the party and the government, Kejriwal said through this app the Aam Aadmi Party will reach out to public directly against "fake news".

"There is a section Truth vs. Propaganda. In this section the people will be told the truth about an issue so that they can differentiate between facts and falsehoods," he said.

"When people spread propaganda against us, often we are not even given a chance to present our case and clarify," he added. Kejriwal said the app has been developed to take another step towards the party's social outreach.

"Aam Aadmi Party is the newest party in the country, born only a few years ago. It is a party of the youth. Since the Anna movement, the party has been using the most modern methods on social media platforms to reach out to the people," he said.

Sharing details about the app, Kejriwal said all information about the Aam Aadmi Party, the Delhi government and all issues associated with the party will be available on the app.

"So far, people have been using various sources to get information about our government's work and the party's policies, but now through this will be available through a single app, he told reporters.

Refuting reports that the app is in line with the NaMo app, Kejriwal said everyone has a right to have their own app and it does not mean that they are all following Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Stepping up his digital presence, Modi had in 2015 launched a similar mobile application, Narendra Modi app (NaMo), to provide instant updates to people and an opportunity to receive messages and emails directly from him. The BJP has also used it as first-hand feedback and workflow system for party workers.

Sharing details about the features of the app, Kejriwal said the most important feature of the AK app is that all the work the government has done in the field of education, health, electricity, water, development work in colonies, work towards enhancing women's safety through CCTVs, street-lights and all such news related to the Delhi model of governance will be integrated on one platform.

In addition, the AK app traces our entire struggle from the time we were activists and launched a movement. All the news, stories, videos, photographs of that struggle will be available through this app, he said.

Kejriwal appealed to the people of India, and also people of Indian origin across the world to download the AK app and connect directly with him and the Aam Aadmi Party. Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Delhi in February next year.

