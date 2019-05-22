Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia Get Legal Notice for 'BJP Wants to Kill Me' Remark

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia have been served legal notice for claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party wants to assassinate the duo.After taking the legal recourse, BJP leader Vijender Gupta told reporters on Tuesday that the Aam Aadmi Party leaders were playing "below-the-belt politics". "This is sad that Kejriwal is playing below-the-belt politics. He has been cheating Delhi people and blackmailing them emotionally for long. It is their defeat that they are saying that BJP is planning to attack Kejriwal and Sisodia and they might get killed like former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi," Gupta was quoted as saying by ANI.In the notice, it was also mentioned that if Kejriwal won't apologise within seven days, then Gupta would take the matter to the court."Delhi Police are spending crores of rupees on Kejriwal's security. But he himself is unwilling to take it. I have sent him a notice seeking his apology within a week," the BJP leader was further quoted as saying.Kejriwal on Saturday claimed he will be assassinated by his personal security officer, like former prime minister Indira Gandhi. He said the Bharatiya Janata Party is after his life and will kill him one day."BJP would get me murdered by my own PSO one day like Indira Gandhi. My own security officers report to BJP," Kejriwal had told a news channel in Punjab.Hitting out at him, BJP leader Vijay Goel said it is sad Kejriwal is doubting his PSO. It is sad that by doubting your PSO you have besmirched the reputation of Delhi police. You should choose your own PSO and if you need any help in this regard let me know. I wish you have a long life, Goel said in a tweet.Responding to it, Kejriwal said on Twitter it is "not my PSO but Modi ji who wants to get me killed".