Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Arvind Kejriwal Sends Legal Notice to Gautam Gambhir For Tweets

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called Gautam Gambhir's tweets 'offending'.

PTI

Updated:May 11, 2019, 7:17 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Arvind Kejriwal Sends Legal Notice to Gautam Gambhir For Tweets
File photo of AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal.
Loading...
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday sent a legal notice to BJP's East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir, saying his recent tweets about him were "defamatory and misleading", and sought his apology in writing within 24 hours.

The notice was served in connection to Gambhir's tweets where he said" "I feel ashamed to have a CM like Arvind Kejriwal" and "You are filth CM and someone needs your very own jhadu (broom) to clean your dirty mind".

Gambhir posted these tweets after his rival from AAP Atishi accused him of being behind the circulation of a derogatory pamphlet about her.

Calling the tweets "offending", Kejriwal's notice said these were a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The notice said the tweets were "not only defamatory and motivated but also false, baseless, incorrect, unverified and misleading..."

Filed by advocate Mohammad Irshad, from the legal cell of the AAP, the notice sought immediate apology from Gambhir in writing and asked him to publish the same "along with true and correct facts" in newspapers and on social media, within 24 hours.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram