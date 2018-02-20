English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Arvind Kejriwal to Attend Kamal Haasan's Party Launch in Tamil Nadu Tomorrow
The AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal is also likely to address the meeting, sources close to Kamal Haasan said.
Actor Kamal Haasan with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference after a meeting at his residence in Chennai. (Image: PTI)
Chennai: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will attend the launch of veteran star Kamal Haasan's political party tomorrow in Madurai, the actor's camp said on Tuesday.
The AAP supremo is also likely to address the meeting, sources close to Haasan said.
"Kejriwal will attend the evening public meeting in Madurai tomorrow," they added.
The Delhi chief minister had called on Haasan in the city in September 2017, when the award-winning actor had started dropping hints of taking the political plunge.
Kejriwal had then said it was "important at this point when the country is facing strong forces of corruption and communalism, all like minded people should talk to each other on these issues and work in tandem."
Meanwhile, the actor said he had no intentions of meeting anyone from the ruling AIADMK.
"I have been clearly saying this rule is not proper," he said when reporters here today asked if he had any plans in this regard.
Earlier, actor-director and founder of pro-Tamil outfit Naam Thamizhar Katchi, Seeman called on the actor and wished Haasan success in his political journey.
In a Twitter post, Haasan welcomed people to attend his party launch tomorrow in Madurai to "create a new era".
"I am going to explain (about my) new party and the gist of our policies... Please come, to create a new era," he said.
"Our long journey is starting tomorrow. I am going to hoist our party flag at 6 PM at Othakadai grounds in Madurai," he further said in the same tweet.
The actor-director will also address public meetings in Ramanathapuram, Manamadurai, and Paramakudi on Wednesday.
