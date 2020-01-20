Take the pledge to vote

Arvind Kejriwal to File His Nomination Today from New Delhi Constituency

Before filing his nomination, Kejriwal will hold a roadshow after seeking the blessings of Bhagwan Valmiki at the historic Valmiki Mandir.

PTI

Updated:January 20, 2020, 8:22 AM IST
Arvind Kejriwal to File His Nomination Today from New Delhi Constituency
File photo of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will file his nomination for the New Delhi assembly seat on Monday.

"I will file my nomination tomorrow. I will feel very good if you come to bless me," Kejriwal, who is also Aam Aadmi Party national convenor, said in a tweet.

Before filing his nomination, Kejriwal will hold a roadshow after seeking the blessings of Bhagwan Valmiki at the historic Valmiki Mandir, the AAP said in a statement.

The roadshow will go to Connaught Place via Panchkuian Marg into the Inner Circle and then towards the Outer Circle on to Baba Kharak Singh Marg. It will end near the Patel Chowk Metro station, it said

Kejriwal will file his nomination at SDM office in Jamnagar House.

Kejriwal on Sunday released a "guarantee card" listing 10 promises, including free bus rides for students and deployment of "mohalla marshals" for women safety, that his AAP will fulfil if it is re-elected in Delhi.

The card, "10 guarantees of Kejriwal", also promises to continue the scheme for free electricity up to 200 units, free health facilities, to plant two crore saplings, clean Yamuna river and reduce pollution in Delhi over the next five years.

Polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 8.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
