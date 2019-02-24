'Would be Proud to Lay Down My Life': Arvind Kejriwal to Sit on Indefinite Fast For Delhi Statehood

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said he will sit on an indefinite hunger strike from March 1 to demand full statehood for the national capital.Speaking in the Delhi Assembly, Kejriwal said that democracy has been implemented in the entire nation, but not Delhi. “Public votes and selects a government, but the government has no power. So we're starting a movement on March 1 and I'll sit on indefinite fast for the full statehood of Delhi,” he said.“I want to tell the Prime Minister that that he should take care of Pakistan and leave the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Delhi Police to us. He has no time for the people of Delhi,” Kejriwal added.Alleging that the Modi government interferes in every file of Delhi government, the Delhi CM said there is “only one way - that of andolan (protest)”.Taking to Twitter later, Kejriwal said he cannot “repay the debt of my Delhi for all that the people here have given me in my life. It will be my proud privilege to lay down my life fighting for Delhiites rights. Delhi deserves full statehood and must get it at all costs.”The Aam Aadmi Party has upped the ante on its demand of full statehood for Delhi after a setback in the Supreme Court, which last week gave control of the Anit-Corruption Bureau to the Centre, saying only it has the power to order investigation against corrupt officers and not Delhi government.The top court also left the decision on who controls Delhi officers to a higher bench following a split verdict between two judges. In the meantime, the central government would continue to handle postings and transfers of officers.Calling the verdict as one against "constitution and democracy", the Delhi CM had warned that he may even enter the premises of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence to stage a sit-in protest to demand full statehood for the national capital.Recalling his nine-day sit-in protest at the Delhi Lieutenant Governor's residence in June last year, Kejriwal said: "This time, if need be, we will enter the Prime Minister's house to stage a dharna to push for our statehood demand."In the run up to the general elections, he has promised that if the AAP wins all seven seats, his party will ensure that Delhi gets full statehood status within two years.