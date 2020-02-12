Arvind Kejriwal to Take Oath as Delhi CM for Third Term on February 16 at Ramlila Maidan

New Delhi: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, who steered his party to a thumping victory in the Delhi polls by winning 62 of 70 seats, will take oath as the chief minister of Delhi for the third consecutive term on February 16, Sunday, at Ramlila Maidan.

The Aam Aadmi Party’s broom swept rivals away in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections in a near repeat of its stunning performance from five years ago as it mopped up 62 of the total 70 seats in results declared on Tuesday to net a third term for Kejriwal.

Despite a demagogic campaign and a galaxy of star politicians canvassing for it, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged only eight constituencies, a minor improvement on its 2015 tally of three. The Congress, once more, was reduced to nought.

Before holding a triumphant roadshow to the Hanuman Mandir in the heart of the capital, Kejriwal termed it a victory for the entire country and the birth of the “politics of work”. With a wide smile on his face as several party colleagues stood alongside on a balcony at the AAP headquarters, the 51-year-old former bureaucrat and anti-corruption activist said, “Dilliwaalon… I love you,” prompting roars of approval from scores of cadres and supporters gathered below.

“Today is Tuesday, Hanuman ji’s day. Hanuman ji has showered Delhi with blessings,” said Kejriwal, who was taunted by BJP leaders and supporters on social media after he recited verses from the Hanuman Chalisa during a television news show. Observers saw it as an attempt by the AAP chief to deflate the saffron party’s attempts to portray itself as the champion of Hinduism.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia from Patparganj as well as popular party face and educationist Atishi from Kalkaji overcame initial jitters to win their seats in white-knuckle contests.

The results brought to a close a vitriolic and fiercely fought election that was pocked with communally charged statements, personal attacks and disinformation campaigns.

The guests expected at the ceremony include West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Tamil Nadu leader of opposition MK Stalin, Left leaders Sitaram Yechury and D Raja, former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu; his successor Jagan Mohan Reddy & JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.