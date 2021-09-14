CHANGE LANGUAGE
Arvind Kejriwal to Visit Uttarakhand's Kumaon Region on Sunday Ahead of Assembly Polls

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Uttarakhand’s Kumaon region on Sunday. (File photo/PTI)

Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in Uttarakhand next year and the AAP has said it will contest the polls.

AAP National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Uttarakhand’s Kumaon region on Sunday, a visit that comes ahead of assembly polls in the state next year. In a tweet, the AAP said Kejriwal will reach Haldwani on September 19.

”AAP National Convenor & Delhi CM, Shri @ArvindKejriwal to visit Uttarakhand’s Kumaon region.CM Arvind Kejriwal will reach Haldwani on 19 September, 2021. Important tour in view of the upcoming Uttarakhand assembly elections!,” the AAP said in a tweet.

Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in Uttarakhand next year and the AAP has said it will contest the polls and raise development issues.

first published:September 14, 2021, 15:07 IST