Arvind Kejriwal Unwell After 9 Days of Dharna as Blood Sugar Levels Shoot Up
Kejriwal was scheduled to hold a confidence-building meeting with senior IAS officers and receive leader of opposition in the Punjab Assembly Sukhpal Singh Khaira. Owing to his poor health, these meetings have been cancelled.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after ending his week-long dharna at the L-G residence.
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal may have ended his sit-in at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s house but the protest has left the Aam Aadmi Party chief unwell.
According to sources, Kejriwal had higher blood sugar levels than normal, which forced him to rest on his first day back from the sit-in. The sources said he is likely to return to work on Thursday.
Kejriwal was scheduled to hold a confidence-building meeting with senior IAS officers to ensure that the truce between the AAP government and the bureaucracy lasts. He was also scheduled to meet Punjab AAP leader and leader of opposition in the Punjab Assembly Sukhpal Singh Khaira. Owing to Kejriwal’s poor health, these meetings were cancelled.
After the Delhi deadlock ended, it was work as usual in Delhi Secretariat on Wednesday. Power minister Satyendar Jain, who was with Kejriwal during the sit-in, held two meetings which were attended by all IAS officers concerned.
The Delhi deadlock, between the AAP government on one hand and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and bureaucracy on the other, finally came to an end on Tuesday. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Labour Minister Gopal Rai, who had been protesting at the LG's residence, finally left the premises.
This came after the IAS Association had responded positively to Kejriwal's olive branch on Monday, assuring them of their safety and urging them to come back. On Tuesday, the LG issued a press release asking the CM to meet IAS officers at the Secretariat.
"Hon’ble LG stated that he was glad that Hon’ble CM had tweeted an appeal to the officers assuring them of safety and security in their interactions with the elected government. Hon’ble LG observed that he has been informed that the officers have also welcomed the appeal and they are awaiting Hon’ble CM’s presence in the Secretariat to hold discussions. As such, Hon’ble LG requested Hon’ble CM to urgently meet the officers in the Secretariat so that apprehensions and concerns of both sides can be suitably addressed through dialogue in the best interest of the people of Delhi," a Raj Niwas press release said on Tuesday.
