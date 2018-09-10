English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Arvind Kejriwal's Troubles Over 'Thulla' Remark Over as Court Dismisses Defamation Case
The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate granted relief to the CM saying the complainant, a Delhi Police constable, was not "aggrieved" in the case and, therefore, his complaint of defamation was not maintainable.
File photo of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Loading...
New Delhi: A court on Monday discharged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a criminal defamation complaint filed against him over his alleged 'thulla' remark against the city police.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal granted relief to the politician saying the complainant, a Delhi Police constable, was not a person "aggrieved" in the case and, therefore, his complaint of defamation was not maintainable.
"Since he (complainant Ajay Kumar Taneja) is not named, the test would be whether the words would reasonably lead people acquainted with him to the conclusion that he was the person referred to. No such evidence of any person has been led which could even remotely suggest that," the court said.
"The interview impugned was not directed against the complainant so that he can say that he has been personally defamed. Nor can it be said that he has been the object of the attack... In this case, there was no specific legal injury to the complainant.
"The complainant is not a person aggrieved in this case, the words prima facie not defamatory of the complainant, therefore, this complaint of defamation filed by him is not maintainable. The accused Arvind Kejriwal is, therefore, discharged on the basis of the aforesaid discussion," the court said.
The court had on May 7, 2016 summoned Kejriwal as an accused in the case filed under the sections relating to defamation (499 and 500 of Indian Penal Code).
The complainant had claimed that being a member of the Delhi Police, he was defamed by the word used by Kejriwal.
In the complaint, the constable claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo had used the 'derogatory' term "thulla" for policemen on a news channel while talking about the AAP government's "constraints" in ensuring effective functioning of the Anti-Corruption Branch.
"That due to the acute agony and being mentally hurt by the attitude of Kejriwal towards Delhi Police, the complainant was unable to concentrate on his job as he was very much disturbed," his plea had said.
Advocate L N Rao, who represented the complainant, said he will approach the higher court challenging the order.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal granted relief to the politician saying the complainant, a Delhi Police constable, was not a person "aggrieved" in the case and, therefore, his complaint of defamation was not maintainable.
"Since he (complainant Ajay Kumar Taneja) is not named, the test would be whether the words would reasonably lead people acquainted with him to the conclusion that he was the person referred to. No such evidence of any person has been led which could even remotely suggest that," the court said.
"The interview impugned was not directed against the complainant so that he can say that he has been personally defamed. Nor can it be said that he has been the object of the attack... In this case, there was no specific legal injury to the complainant.
"The complainant is not a person aggrieved in this case, the words prima facie not defamatory of the complainant, therefore, this complaint of defamation filed by him is not maintainable. The accused Arvind Kejriwal is, therefore, discharged on the basis of the aforesaid discussion," the court said.
The court had on May 7, 2016 summoned Kejriwal as an accused in the case filed under the sections relating to defamation (499 and 500 of Indian Penal Code).
The complainant had claimed that being a member of the Delhi Police, he was defamed by the word used by Kejriwal.
In the complaint, the constable claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo had used the 'derogatory' term "thulla" for policemen on a news channel while talking about the AAP government's "constraints" in ensuring effective functioning of the Anti-Corruption Branch.
"That due to the acute agony and being mentally hurt by the attitude of Kejriwal towards Delhi Police, the complainant was unable to concentrate on his job as he was very much disturbed," his plea had said.
Advocate L N Rao, who represented the complainant, said he will approach the higher court challenging the order.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
-
Monday 10 September , 2018
Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Monday 10 September , 2018 Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
Thursday 06 September , 2018 SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sui Dhaaga Song Khatar Patar has Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma Going for the Kill; Watch Video
- In Numbers: Cook Becomes Fifth Batsman to Score Ton in Debut and Farewell Test
- Barack Obama Was Once Kicked Out of Disneyland For Smoking on a Ride
- Gilchrist Wants India to be Patient with Pant, Give Him a ‘Nice Run’ in Tests
- US Open: After Serena Williams Was Pulled Up, Chair Umpire Fails to Follow Suit With Novak Djokovic
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...