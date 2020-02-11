Arvinder Singh (Cong) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes to Start at 8AM

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Arvinder Singh is a Indian National Congress candidate from Deoli constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Business. Arvinder Singh's educational qualifications are: Graduate and is 55 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 39.4 lakh which includes Rs. 39.4 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 0 as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 13.2 lakh of which Rs. 5.1 lakh is self income. Arvinder Singh's has total liabilities of Rs. 7 lakh.

This INC candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Deoli are: Arvind Kumar (BJP), Arvinder Singh (INC), Prakash (AAP), Ravi Kumar (BSP), Dal Chand Kapil (SDPI), Radhy Shyam (BSNP).

