Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Arvinder Singh Lovely (Cong) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes to Start at 8AM
Live election result status of Arvinder Singh Lovely (अरविंदर सिंह लवली) of Indian National Congress (INC) in Gandhi Nagar seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Arvinder Singh Lovely has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Live election result status of Arvinder Singh Lovely (अरविंदर सिंह लवली) of Indian National Congress (INC) in Gandhi Nagar seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Arvinder Singh Lovely has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
A former president of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, Arvinder Singh Lovely is contesting elections from Gandhi Nagar constituency for the sixth time. He successfully won from the seat between 1998 and 2013. Lovely developed a keen interest in social and political issues from his days at STGB Khalsa College in Delhi University, where he was elected to the Students’ Union. Besides serving positions in the party and the NSUI, he has also been the Minister for Urban Development & Revenue, Education, Transport, Tourism, Languages, Gurudwara Election, Local Bodies & Gurudwara Administration in the Sheila Dikshit government.
Arvinder Singh Lovely is a Indian National Congress candidate from Gandhi Nagar constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Politician. Arvinder Singh Lovely's educational qualifications are: Graduate and is 51 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 5.4 crore which includes Rs. 3.6 crore in moveable assets and Rs. 1.8 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 63 lakh of which Rs. 49.1 lakh is self income. Arvinder Singh Lovely's has total liabilities of Rs. 0.
This INC candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.
- 2020 Results
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Gandhi Nagar are: Arvinder Singh Lovely (INC), Tikraj Singh (BSP), Naveen Chaudhary (AAP), Mukesh Kumar (IND), Ravindra Kumar (IND), Md Haroon (IND).
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Arvinder Singh Lovely (INC) in 2020 Gandhi Nagar elections.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
