Arwal Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Arwal Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Arwal (अरवल), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Magadh region and Arawal district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Arawal. Arwal is part of 36. Jahanabad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.85%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.43%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,56,796 eligible electors, of which 1,32,703 were male, 1,22,340 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Arwal in 2020 is =CP216/CM216*1000.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,45,859 eligible electors, of which 1,31,776 were male, 1,14,072 female and 11 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,01,479 eligible electors, of which 1,10,090 were male, 91,389 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Arwal in 2015 was 778. In 2010, there were 425.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Ravindra Singh of RJD won in this seat by defeating Chitranjan Kumar of BJP by a margin of 17,810 votes which was 13.73% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 42.62% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Chitranjan Kumar of BJP won in this seat defeating Mahanand Prasad of CPIMLL by a margin of 4,202 votes which was 4.43% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 25.31% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 214. Arwal Assembly segment of Jahanabad Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Chandeshwar Prasad won the Jahanabad Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BLSP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BLSP won the Jahanabad Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 24 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 11 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Arwal are: Pappu Kumar Verma (RLSP), Bagi Kumar Verma (RJD), Bhuwneshwar Pathak (LJP), Shafiqul Rahman (NCP), Satyadeo Singh (JDU), Alok Kumar (JGJP), Jamaludin Ansari (JAPL), Rajendra Yadav (LJD), Rupesh Kumar (SUCI), Suchitra Sinha (BSLP), Sunil Kumar (PPID), Subhash Saw (RSMHP), Ajay Kumar (IND), Md Abdullah Jamal Malik (PP), Deepak Kumar (SKVP), Rampravesh Yadav (SSD), Vinod Sharma (IND), Santosh Kumar Singh (IND), Subash Singh (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 55.67%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 52.78%, while it was 47.11% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 251 polling stations in 214. Arwal constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 235. In 2010 there were 213 polling stations.

Extent:

214. Arwal constituency comprises of the following areas of Arawal district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Arwal and Kaler; Gram Panchayats Belkhara, Shahar Telpa, Keyal, Bambhai and Rampur Chay of Karpi Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Arawal.

Arwal seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Arwal is 304.5 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Arwal is: 25°10'31.8"N 84°35'35.9"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Arwal results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Bihar Assembly elections 2020.