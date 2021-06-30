As 2022 UP Polls Inch Closer, Congress to Conduct Social Media Training Sessions for Leaders

As 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections inch closer, political parties are gearing up to contest the polls with full might. The Congress party will now be conducting training camps in many parts of the state for its leaders and party workers.

The training will be held from July 1 to July 8 and sessions will include the do’s and don’ts of social media and how to inform people about wrongdoings of other parties. Congress general secretary and UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is holding meetings with party leaders while simultaneously she is not slipping with any chance to attack the ruling BJP.

It is also expected that Vadra will soon shift her base to state capital Lucknow for the 2022 state assembly polls, where the house of her relative and former Congress leader Sheila Kaul has been renovated.

“The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee is going to organize a special training camp to train its leaders and workers. Congress will organize a 2-day training camp from July 1 to July 8 in 7 out of its 8 zones of UP. In this, the state vice-president of each zone, state general secretary, state secretary, district presidents, city presidents and block presidents of all the districts associated with that zone will be trained. These training camps will be first organized in Allahabad Zone from 1st to 2nd July and then in Sultanpur from 2nd to 3rd July, in Lucknow from 3 to 4 July, in Mathura from 4 to 5 July, in Jhansi from 5 to 6 July and in Ghaziabad from 6 to 7 July and then It will finally be held in Bareilly from 7 to 8 July,” Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee President, Ajay Kumar Lallu said.

On the first day leaders will be given training related to social media, while giving information about the importance of it, methods will be taught to convey the matter of oneself and the party to the public. On the second day, leaders will be introduced to the reality of BJP and RSS, SP and BSP, information about the failures of the Yogi-Modi government will also be given, he added.

