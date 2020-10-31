As a Shankaracharya Disciple, I Needn't Learn about Sanatan Dharma from Vijayavargiya: Digvijay Singh

Responding to BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's suggestion that Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh and MPCC chief Kamal Nath visit the Ram temple to atone for their sins, Singh on Saturday hit back saying he need not learn about Sanatan dharma from the BJP leader.

"I was ordained under Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati, so I need not learn lessons on Sanatan Dharma from Kailash Vijayavargiya. Let him keep his knowledge to himself," Singh said in Indore on Saturday. "I am thick skinned and I don't get upset with abuses," he added, commenting on the charges levelled against him by the BJP.

In an oblique reference to Jyotiraditya Scindia, Singh, his old adversary, said, "I heard I am being called a gaddar, but I guess gaddars are those who were sold out for Rs 35 crore. He first fought under the Congress and is now fighting under the BJP, which is also gaddar," he said.

Digvijay Singh also called Election Commission (EC) action against Kamal Nath surprising. He explained that the EC had served Nath a notice on October 21, the reply for which was furnished by him after two days. "On October 26, the EC advised Nath to use restrained language and suddenly on Friday, referring to a statement of Nath from October 13, stripped of star campaigner status," he said.

Star campaigners could be appointed by political parties only, he added.