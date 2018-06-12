English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
As AAP Stations Itself At L-G's House Over Statehood Demand, Sheila Dikshit Offers Compromise Formula
At the outside, Dikshit made it clear that Delhi's status as a Union Territory could only change to that of a full state through an act of Parliament.
CM Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and others still protesting on Tuesday morning. (Image via Twitter)
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s sit-in at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s residence crossed 24 hours on Tuesday evening.
Kejriwal said he would not leave till the L-G would intervene to end the IAS officers’ “strike”.
However, at the heart of the conflict is Delhi’s unique status as a Union Territory and the National Capital’s demand for full statehood.
Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit spoke exclusively to News18 and presented a formula of compromise, which she thinks can be applied to make Delhi a full state.
At the outside, Dikshit made it clear that Delhi’s status as a Union Territory could only change to that of a full state through an act of Parliament. The passing of a resolution by the Delhi Assembly, according to Dikshit, is mere posturing.
“Constitutionally, Delhi is a Union Territory. So unless you change that, things won’t change. We also asked for statehood. Till Parliament makes a change (in the Constitution), you can’t get statehood just like that,” Dikshit told News18.
Proposing a compromise-based formula, she said, “It (statehood) certainly has its advantages. The disadvantage (of not being a full state) is that it neither has land nor police with it. I think if you can divide the police, it will work. If routine law and order goes into the hands of the Delhi government and rest with the Centre. Even where land is concerned, for things like schools and hospitals and other essentials, it should be with the government of Delhi.”
However, she cautioned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to adopt conciliation rather than conflict in his approach.
“But the situation being what it is, we managed it (running the government) very well. Whatever we required, we used to get immediately. Even when Mr Vajpayee was there. In fact, the Metro was started when Mr Vajpayee was there. I went there, met Mr Advani and then met Mr Vajpayee. The L-G had been appointed by them and we worked very well together. Running Delhi well is in the interest of the Central government as well, because it is the capital of the country,” said Dikshit.
