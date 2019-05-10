English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
As Akhilesh Yadav’s Rallies in Azamgarh Stand Cancelled, SP and District Magistrate Indulge in Blame Game
The Observer of Election Commission had issued a notice to all the parties regarding the spending limit of the candidates, after which the Samajwadi Party got Akhilesh Yadav's rallies cancelled themselves.
File image of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (image: PTI)
Loading...
Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party cancelled all four election rallies of its party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Azamgarh to be held on Friday stating budgetary constraints on the last day of campaigning for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections.
Accusing the party workers of favouring BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahuha’, SP district chief Hawaldar Yadav said that the four rallies of Akhilesh Yadav scheduled in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh on Friday might be cancelled.
However, the District Magistrate Azamgarh claimed that it received a request for cancellation of public meetings of the former chief minister from its district party chief.
Confirming that the district administration had nothing to do with the cancellation, DM Azamgarh Shivakant Dwivedi said, “We have received a letter from Samajwadi Party stating that all the public rallies by Akhilesh Yadav stand cancelled for May 10, hence kindly cancel the permission for helipad and helicopter with immediate effect.”
While, the Observer of Election Commission had issued a notice to all the parties regarding the spending limit of the candidates, after which the Samajwadi Party got their rallies cancelled themselves, he added.
According to the EC guidelines, a candidate can spend up to Rs 70 lakh during his election. This includes expenses incurred from election office expenses, publicity and public meetings. EC has set rates for this, based on which the district administration keeps account of the expenditure.
It is believed that Akhilesh Yadav has reached the election expenditure limit of Rs 70 lakh rupees. In such a situation, if he crosses the limit of 70 lakhs after the public meetings then the commission can take action against him.
The Azamgarh parliamentary seat goes for polling on 12th May in the sixth phase and the campaigning in Azamgarh officially ends on Thursday evening. The Samajwadi Party Chief and former Chief Minister of the state Akhilesh Yadav is contesting from Azamgarh, the seat which was won by SP Patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in 2014 Lok Sabha Elections. Meanwhile, the Bhartiya Janata Party has fielded Bhojpuri actor and singer Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirhaua’ against Akhilesh Yadav in Azamgarh.
Accusing the party workers of favouring BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahuha’, SP district chief Hawaldar Yadav said that the four rallies of Akhilesh Yadav scheduled in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh on Friday might be cancelled.
However, the District Magistrate Azamgarh claimed that it received a request for cancellation of public meetings of the former chief minister from its district party chief.
Confirming that the district administration had nothing to do with the cancellation, DM Azamgarh Shivakant Dwivedi said, “We have received a letter from Samajwadi Party stating that all the public rallies by Akhilesh Yadav stand cancelled for May 10, hence kindly cancel the permission for helipad and helicopter with immediate effect.”
While, the Observer of Election Commission had issued a notice to all the parties regarding the spending limit of the candidates, after which the Samajwadi Party got their rallies cancelled themselves, he added.
According to the EC guidelines, a candidate can spend up to Rs 70 lakh during his election. This includes expenses incurred from election office expenses, publicity and public meetings. EC has set rates for this, based on which the district administration keeps account of the expenditure.
It is believed that Akhilesh Yadav has reached the election expenditure limit of Rs 70 lakh rupees. In such a situation, if he crosses the limit of 70 lakhs after the public meetings then the commission can take action against him.
The Azamgarh parliamentary seat goes for polling on 12th May in the sixth phase and the campaigning in Azamgarh officially ends on Thursday evening. The Samajwadi Party Chief and former Chief Minister of the state Akhilesh Yadav is contesting from Azamgarh, the seat which was won by SP Patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in 2014 Lok Sabha Elections. Meanwhile, the Bhartiya Janata Party has fielded Bhojpuri actor and singer Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirhaua’ against Akhilesh Yadav in Azamgarh.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: In Battle For East UP, Here's an Analysis of Top Seven Seats
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Water Woes In The Heart of Delhi
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Elections 2019: Ready to Endorse Rahul Gandhi As PM If Congress Supports Delhi Statehood Demand, Says Kejriwal
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Delhi's Trash Mountains Here To Stay, Elections Change Nothing Say Residents
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Row Over Ban On Celebrity Elephant ‘Ramachandran’ At Thrissur Pooram
Elections 2019: In Battle For East UP, Here's an Analysis of Top Seven Seats
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Water Woes In The Heart of Delhi
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Elections 2019: Ready to Endorse Rahul Gandhi As PM If Congress Supports Delhi Statehood Demand, Says Kejriwal
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Delhi's Trash Mountains Here To Stay, Elections Change Nothing Say Residents
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Row Over Ban On Celebrity Elephant ‘Ramachandran’ At Thrissur Pooram
Live TV
Recommended For You
- A Twitter User Digs Up Old Tweets Claiming Akshay Kumar Visited Canada in 2014
- Pokemon Detective Pikachu Movie Review: Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith’s Film is Worth Watching
- PUBG Mobile: Kuldeep Yadav Reveals MS Dhoni And Other Indian Cricketers Who Love PUBG
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Slept Better After Watching Smith Bat in Practice Match: Langer
- Blogger Tries to Eat Live Octopus on Camera, It Latches Onto Her Face Instead
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results