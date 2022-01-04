As Assembly Polls 2022 Inch Closer, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav to Visit Ayodhya for 11th Phase of Rath Yatra

To mark Phase 11 of the ambitious ‘Samajwadi Vijay Rath Yatra’, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will visit Ayodhya on January 8, 9. All eyes are on Yadav’s detailed schedule of the visit to Ayodhya as UP assembly polls 2022 inch closer.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has been accusing Yadav’s father and former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav of opening fire on Karsevaks during the Ram Temple Movement in the 90s. It will be interesting to see if Yadav’s visit to Ayodhya gives political ammo to BJP ahead of the crucial 2022 polls.

SP has been going all the way to attract Brahmin votes lately with several programs to woo Brahmin voters, recently during the 9th phase of his Yatra in Gosaiganj, Yadav even visited a Temple of Lord Parshuram and took blessings. Samajwadi Party had even promised to install a 108 ft statue of Lord Parshuram on the banks of river Gomti in Lucknow. Also, the party has been successful in getting some Brahmin leaders like the family of Hari Shankar Tiwari in Gorakhpur and Rakesh Pandey in Ambedkar Nagar.

Rath Yatra is considered a lucky charm by the Samajwadi Party as whenever Akhilesh has gone on one, SP has formed the government in the state. As of now, SP chief has completed nine phases of his ambitious Rath Yatras in different parts of the state. Yadav has till now held Yatras from Ghazipur to Lucknow via Purvanchal expressway, Jaunpur, Banda to Mahoba, Unnao, Lucknow etc.

The ‘Vijay Rath’ of SP Chief has been decorated with pictures of party patriarch and former chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, party MP from Rampur Azam Khan, SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav, and party state president Naresh Uttam Patel, and embossed with the slogan ‘Bado Ka Hath Yuva Ka Sath’.

