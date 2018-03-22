As Assembly Session Ends Abruptly, Congress Ups Ante on Suicide Scandal in Madhya Pradesh

Congress leaders led by state president Arun Yadav staged a silent demonstration in Bhopal on Thursday to protest against the lack of women’ safety in the state.While ruling Bharatiya Janata Party ended the Budget Session on Wednesday amid a ruckus over the suicide of 25-year-old Preeti Raghuwanshi, Congress has vowed to take its protests for women’s safety to the public.Alleging that the government has lost its grip over law and order in the state, Congress leaders sat on a silent dharna at Roshanpura Square. No FIR has been registered in the Preeti Raghuwanshi suicide case while the opposition leaders they sought the removal of minister Rampal Singh, who is mired in the suicide controversy.Rampal Singh’s son was allegedly married to the deceased while her family has claimed that the minister’s refusal to accept her as his daughter-in-law led to her suicide.The opposition Congress is leaving no stone unturned to corner the Shivraj Chouhan government. The woman killed herself on March 17 when the minister’s family was allegedly planning to marry off their son somewhere else.“Whenever any minister or his family member plunges into trouble, the whole state government engages in saving them,” Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh said at the protest.The senior leader further alleged that it has been two days since they met the aggrieved family and even their application has not been accepted by police, let alone registering an FIR.Claiming that women were not safe in Madhya Pradesh, Congress state president Arun Yadav said that those who preach ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ are busy shielding their minister and his son.“The affected family is concerned about their security,” he added.Later, the protesting Congress leaders walked towards the Raj Bhavan and handed a memorandum to Governor Anandiben Patel on women’s safety.Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia also sought minister Rampal Singh’s removal from the cabinet and punishment for those responsible for the woman’s death.Father of the deceased, Chandan Singh Raghuwanshi, shared the details of the case and has requested Scindia to ensure justice for her daughter alleging that the mighty minister’s family was planning to brush the case under the carpet, said Congress leader Krishna Ghatge.Meanwhile, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was in New Delhi on Thursday, was expected to discuss minister the matter with party chief Amit Shah among other things.