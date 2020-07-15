As Baghel Names MLAs in Govt Boards & Digvijaya Pays Surprise Visit, BJP Leader Sees Fear in Cong Camp

The Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government on Wednesday appointed about half a dozen of its MLAs in state development boards and commissions, day after naming 15 legislators as parliamentary secretaries.

Sources said some more Congress functionaries have been finalised to head other corporations, but the list is yet to be released. The move coming in the wake of a rebellion by Congress leader Sachin Pilot in the party-ruled Rajasthan is being questioned by the Opposition.

Also, a surprise visit by senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh to the state has given rise to speculations that disgruntlement might be brewing in the party’s rank and file.

Only months ago, the Congress had lost power in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh where a rebellion by Jyotiraditya Scindia and his loyalists led to the fall of the Kamal Nath government and return of Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Senior BJP functionary and former minister Brijmohan Agrawal said wrong decisions have led to dissatisfaction among Congress workers and the grand old party is now worried of a repeat of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan in Chhattisgarh.

“From Raipur to Delhi, the Congress is rattled. There is no leadership in and they have no control. So they are making wrong decisions. This has caused dissatisfaction,” Agarwal said. “They are now scared that what happened in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, will happen in Chhattisgarh too,” he added.

While naming the parliamentary secretaries, Baghel had said that these appointees will be promoted in the next government and made ministers. On Wednesday, he said all those who have fought hard over the last 15 years will be given their due at the opportune time. Sources said the state government is planning to accommodate 32 MLAs at various boards, corporations and commissions.

Meanwhile, Singh, who reached Raipur on Wednesday, refused to comment on developments in Rajasthan. When asked about Agarwal’s remarks, he said he would like to know if the BJP has acquired enormous wealth to accommodate MLAs from other parties everywhere.

Some Congress workers from Janjgir met Singh during the day and submitted a memorandum against the district head stating that an outside has been appointed for the post.