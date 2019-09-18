As Bapu Said, Hindi Desh ki Bindi Hai: Yogi Adityanath Backs Amit Shah on Hindi as Uniting Force

New Delhi: Hindi as a unifying language in India will help people get more jobs, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in an exclusive interview to News18 Network Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi on Wednesday.

Defending the idea that Hindi would act as a unifying language, Adityanath said, "If we promote Hindi with the local language, it will be great. Does a resident of Tamil Nadu not have the right to work in Delhi? Can they not work in Lucknow, Bhopal or anywhere else? If they learn these languages, they will have multiple options. He/she can work anywhere."

Adityanath's remarks came days after senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a statement on the occasion of 'Hindi Diwas', spoke about uniting India through Hindi. This had riled up many regional leaders like the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) MK Stalin and Mamata Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

But Shah on Wednesday clarified his comments. "I never asked for imposing Hindi over other regional languages and had only requested for learning Hindi as the second language after one’s mother tongue. I myself come from a non-Hindi state of Gujarat. If some people want to do politics, its their choice but they should listen to my speech carefully," Shah said at an event hosted by 'Hindustan'.

Adityanath said Hindi as India's national could easily co-exist with several regional languages.

"Respecting our official language or respecting anything which represents our country is our responsibility. The court can decide that along with English, things should be provided in the local language. Like in Tamil Nadu, people speak Tamil, so English and Tamil both should be provided. If you go to Kerala, a common man knows Malayalam. So if Hindi also comes with English, it will be a good initiative. Bapu also said… Hindi 'desh ki bindi hai'. Hindi is our country's beauty. It will be good," the chief minister said.

Speaking about regional leaders who had strongly voiced their opinions against Shah's pitch, Adityanath said, "Some people have the nature to oppose. Women have been suffering from triple talaq for ages. The Supreme Court wanted to help them and if the BJP formed a law, they still oppose this. The whole country stood united with Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in scrapping provisions of Article 370, but there are some people who just want to oppose. They don't know what they are opposing, but they just want to oppose."

Last month, the BJP-led government had revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status by repealing Article 370 and bifurcated the state into Union Territories.

